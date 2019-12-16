Services exports surges 20.18% in October

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Services sector exports from the country during the month of October, 2019 witnessed about 20.18% increase as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The exports of services during the period under review was recorded at $531.07 million as against the exports of $442.27 million of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the imports of services into the country decreased by 4.76% during the month of October as it went down from $732.73 million to $697.84% of same month of last financial year.

The services trade deficit during the month of October, 2019 as shrank by 42.58% when it was compared with the same month of last year, the data reveled.

During the period form July-October, 2019, exports of services from the country witnessed about 2.

36% increase where as imports grew by 1.35% respectively.

In last four months, services worth $1.749 billion exported as compared the exports of 1.709 billion of the same period of last year, where as imports of services grew by 1.35% as it was stood at $3.117 billion as against $3.075 billion of same period of last year.

On month on month basis, services trade deficit narrowed by 8.28% as exports of services grew by 34.02% and imports grew by 20.72% respectively.

In month of October, 2019 services sector exports was recorded at $531.07 million as against $396.25 million of the month of September, 2019.

The imports of services during the period under review was recorded at $697.84 million as against $578.07 million of same month of last year, the data added.