Services Generated 73% Of EU's Total Gross Value Added In 2020 - Eurostat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:06 PM

Services Generated 73% of EU's Total Gross Value Added in 2020 - Eurostat

Services constituted 73% of the EU's total Gross Value Added (GVA) last year, followed by 25% from industry and construction, and 2% agriculture, Eurostat stated on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Services constituted 73% of the EU's total Gross Value Added (GVA) last year, followed by 25% from industry and construction, and 2% agriculture, Eurostat stated on Thursday.

"In all EU countries, services had the biggest weight in the economy, varying between 58% in Ireland and 87% in Luxembourg.

At the top of the list, following Luxembourg, were Malta (85%) and Cyprus (84%), while Poland (66%), as well as Czechia and Slovenia (both 64%), came at the other end of the scale, before Ireland (58%)," Eurostat said.

AT the same time, agriculture represented only a small part of the GVA, the statistics agency went on. The highest shares were recorded in Greece and Latvia (both 5%) as well as Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Croatia and Lithuania (all 4%). The lowest share of the total GVA generated by agriculture, below 1%, was recorded in countries such as Luxembourg, Malta, Belgium and Germany.

