UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Services Trade Deficit Contracts 6.59% In Five Months Of FY 2019-20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:40 PM

Services trade deficit contracts 6.59% in five months of FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Service trade deficit of the country during five months of current financial year decreased by 6.59% as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2019-20, services exports grew by 2.95%, whereas imports reduced by 1.36%, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Services worth $2.165 billion exported in last five months as compared the exports of $2.103 billion in same period of last year, where as imports of services into the country was recorded at $3.784 billion as against the imports of $3.836 billion, it added.

As compared to corresponding month of last year, services trade deficit shrank by 31.84% in November, 2019 as exports grew by 5.73% and imports reduced by 12.

38% during the month under review, the data reveled.

In November, 2019 services worth $416.83 million were exported as against $394.26 million of same month of last year, where as services valuing $666.77 million was also imported as against the imports of $760.97 million in same period of last year, it added.

On month on month basis, services trade deficit swelled by 48.91% in November, 2019 as compared to month of October, 2019.

In November, 2019 services exports decreased by 21.40% and reached to $416.83 million as compared the exports of $530.30 million of previous month.

Meanwhile, imports of services during the month of November also reduced by 4.49% as compared the imports of October and reached to $667.77 million as against $698.14 million of previous month, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same October November 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawye ..

9 minutes ago

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

41 minutes ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

1 hour ago

The Most Awaited In-Flight Entertainment System is ..

1 hour ago

Flour price goes up in Peshawar, creates trouble f ..

1 hour ago

80 people died in Iran's missiles attack at an Ira ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.