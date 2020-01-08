Services trade deficit contracts 6.59% in five months of FY 2019-20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Service trade deficit of the country during five months of current financial year decreased by 6.59% as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2019-20, services exports grew by 2.95%, whereas imports reduced by 1.36%, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Services worth $2.165 billion exported in last five months as compared the exports of $2.103 billion in same period of last year, where as imports of services into the country was recorded at $3.784 billion as against the imports of $3.836 billion, it added.

As compared to corresponding month of last year, services trade deficit shrank by 31.84% in November, 2019 as exports grew by 5.73% and imports reduced by 12.

38% during the month under review, the data reveled.

In November, 2019 services worth $416.83 million were exported as against $394.26 million of same month of last year, where as services valuing $666.77 million was also imported as against the imports of $760.97 million in same period of last year, it added.

On month on month basis, services trade deficit swelled by 48.91% in November, 2019 as compared to month of October, 2019.

In November, 2019 services exports decreased by 21.40% and reached to $416.83 million as compared the exports of $530.30 million of previous month.

Meanwhile, imports of services during the month of November also reduced by 4.49% as compared the imports of October and reached to $667.77 million as against $698.14 million of previous month, it added.