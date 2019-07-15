UrduPoint.com
Services Trade Deficit Contracts Over 28.22%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:45 PM

The country's services trade deficit narrowed by 28.22 per cent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The country's services trade deficit narrowed by 28.22 per cent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The services trade deficit during July-May (2018-19) was recorded at US$3.944 billion against the deficit of US$ 5.496 billion during July-May (2017-18), showing decline of 28.22 per cent, official data revealed.

The services' imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 14.45 per cent to US$8.837 billion from US$ 10.330 billion last year, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On the other hand, the exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 1.21 per cent during the period. The services exports during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year were recorded at US$ 4.892 billion against the exports of US$4.834 billion during the same period of last year.

On year-on-year basis, the services imports into the country increased by 25.20 per cent by going up from US$ 0.910 billion in May 2018 to US$ 1.139 billion in May 2019, the data revealed.

The exports from the country, however decreased by 4.64 per cent, by going down from US$ 0.455 billion during May 2018 to US$ 0.434 billion in May 2019.

Based on the figures, the deficit during the month was recorded at US$0.

705 billion in May 2019 against the deficit of US$ 0.455 billion in May 2018, showing increase of 55.05 per cent on year-on-year basis.

On the other hand, the imports on month-on-month basis, increased by 24.49 per cent in May 2019 when compared to the imports of $0.915 billion in April 2019.

The exports, however decreased by 3.80 per cent in May 2019 when compared to the exports of US $ 0.451billion in April 2019, according to the data.

Meanwhile, The country's merchandize trade deficit plunged by 15.33 per cent during the fiscal year 2018-19 compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit contracted to $31.820 billion during July-June (2018-19) against the deficit of $37.583 billion recorded during July-June (2017-18).

The exports during the period under review witnessed decrease of one per cent by falling from $23.212 billion during last year to $22.979 billion during the ongoing fiscal year.

On the other hand, the imports declined by 9.86 per cent to $54.799 billion during the period under review from $60.795 billion last year, the data revealed.

On year-on-year basis, the merchandize exports declined by 8.77 per cent, from $1.882 billion in June 2018 to $1.717 billion in June 2019 while the imports declined by 22.80 per cent from $5.652 billion in June 2018 to $4.364 billion in June 2019, the data revealed� 395/

