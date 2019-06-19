UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Services Trade Deficit Contracts Over 36.2%

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:26 PM

Services trade deficit contracts over 36.2%

The country's services trade deficit narrowed by 36.2 per cent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The country's services trade deficit narrowed by 36.2 per cent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The services trade deficit during July-April (2018-19) was recorded at US$ 3.216 billion against the deficit of US$ 5.041 billion during July-April (2017-18), showing decline of 36.2 per cent, official data revealed.

The services' imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 18.58 per cent to US$7.669 billion from US$ 9.420 billion last year, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On the other hand, the exports of services from the country witnessed a increase of 1.7 per cent during the period. The services exports during the first ten months of the current fiscal year were recorded at US$ 4.453 billion against the exports of US$4.379 billion during the same period of last year.

On year-on-year basis, the services imports into the country reduced by 21.74 per cent by declining from US$ 1.133 billion in April 2018 to US$ 0.887 billion in March 2019, the data revealed.

The exports from the country, however increased by 8.08 per cent, by going up from US$ 0.412 billion during April 2018 to US$ 0.446 billion in April 2019.

Based on the figures, the deficit during the month was recorded at US$ 0.441 billion in April 2019 against the deficit of US$ 0.

720 billion in April 2018, showing decline of 38.82 per cent on year-on-year basis.

On the other hand, the imports on month-on-month basis, increased by 15.12 per cent in April 2019 when compared to the imports of $0.770 billion in March 2019.

The exports, however decreased by 7.34 per cent in April 2019 when compared to the exports of US $ 0.481 billion in March 2019, according to the data.

Meanwhile, The country's merchandize trade deficit plunged by 13.62 per cent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit contracted by 13.62 per cent to $29.207 billion during July-May (2018-19) against the deficit of $33.812 billion recorded during July-May (2017-18).

The exports during the period under review witnessed nominal decrease of 0.3% by falling from $21.330 billion during last year to $21.267 billion during the ongoing fiscal year.

On the other hand, the imports declined by 8.47 per cent to $50.474 billion during the period under review from $55.142 billion last year, the data revealed.

On year-on-year basis, the exports declined by 1.72 per cent, from $2.139 billion in May 2018 to $2.102 billion in May 2019 while the imports declined by 12.8 per cent from $5.782 billion in May 2018 to $5.042 billion in May 2019, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same March April May 2018 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Maximum tree plantation to be ensured in Sukkur: M ..

56 seconds ago

DC Sukkur urges effective polio awareness drives

58 seconds ago

Gilgit Baltistan Govt reshuffles five senior offi ..

59 seconds ago

Two clinics of quacks sealed in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Over 16 injured after strong earthquake hits north ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Invites Lebanon to Take Part in Astana Talk ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.