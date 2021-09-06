UrduPoint.com

Services Trade Deficit Reduces 26.35% In July

Mon 06th September 2021

Services trade deficit reduces 26.35% in July

Services trade deficit of the county during first month of current fiscal year narrowed by 26.35% as compared the corresponding month of last year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Services trade deficit of the county during first month of current fiscal year narrowed by 26.35% as compared the corresponding month of last year.

During month of July, 2021, exports of services from the country increased by 6.39%, where as imports of services into the country decreased by 7.02% as compared the same month of last year, according the monthly summary on foreign trade statistics, released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In month of July, exports of services were recorded at $483.00 million as against the exports of $454.00 million of same month last year, hence recording an increased of 6.39%.

Meanwhile, services costing $715.00 million imported during the period under review as compared the imports of 769.

00 million of same month of last year, it added.

As compared the previous month of current financial year (June), the trade deficit shrunk by 0.85% and recorded at $232.00 million as compared the $234.00 million during the month of July, 2021.

During the month of July, 2021, the exports of services recorded negative growth of 14.51% as it were registered at $483.00 million as against the exports of $565.00 million of June 2021.

On the other hand imports of services also decreased by 10.51% in 1st month of current financial year as It was recorded at $715.00 million in July, 2021 as compared the imports of $799.00 million of the month of June, 2021.

