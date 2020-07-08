UrduPoint.com
Services Trade Deficit Shrinks 41.63 % In 11 Months

Wed 08th July 2020

Services trade deficit shrinks 41.63 % in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The country's services trade deficit contracted by 41.63 percent during the first eleven months of the financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review country's services exports declined by 8.52%, whereas services' imports narrowed by 23.61%, according the trade statistics of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period from July-May (2019-2020), the exports reached to $5.050 billion against the exports of $5.520 billion during the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the services imports witnessed decrease of 23.61% and went down from $10.146 billion in first eleven months to $7.750 billion of the same period of current financial year, it said.

Based on the figures, the services trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $2.700 billion against the deficit of $4.625 billion during last year, showing decline of 41.63%.

On year-on-year basis, the services exports from the country decreased by 16.72% during May 2020 as against the exports same month of last year.

The exports during May 2020 were recorded at $389.99 million against the exports of $468.27 million in May 2019.

The imports also witnessed decrease of 59.

79% during the month as these went down from $1164.03 million in May 2019 to $468.03 million in May 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country decreased by 4.19% in May 2020 when compared to the exports of $407.06 million in April 2020.

On the other hand, the imports into the country decreased by 19.59% in May 2020 when compared to the imports of $468.03 million in April.

gnificant reduction in the first eleven months of current financial year and declined by 27.77% as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The Country's deficit during July-May (2019-20) stood at $21.058 billion against the deficit of $29.154 billion during July-May (2018-19), according to the data.

Meanwhile, The country's merchandise trade deficit witnessed significant reduction during the fiscal year 2019-20 and declined by 27.11% as compared to the previous year.

The Country's deficit during July-June (2019-20) stood at $23.183 billion against the deficit of $31.805 billion during July-June (2018-19).

During the period under review country's exports registered about 6.84% decrease, by going down from $22.958 billion last year to $21.387 billion during the current year whereas the imports declined from $54.763 billion to $44.570 billion, showing sharp decline of 18.61%.

