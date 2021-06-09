UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Services Trade Deficit Shrinks 53.01% In 10 Months

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:08 PM

Services trade deficit shrinks 53.01% in 10 months

The country's services trade deficit contracted by 53.01 percent during the first ten months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The country's services trade deficit contracted by 53.01 percent during the first ten months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The services trade deficit during July-April (2020-21) was recorded at $1420.55 million against the deficit of $3022.79 million in July-April (2019-20), according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The services exports during the period under review witnessed increase of 4.18 percent and were recorded at $4896 million against the exports of $4699.37 million last year.

On the other hand, the imports into the country shrunk by 18.20 percent by falling from $7722.16 million to $6316.55 million, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the services exports from the country increased by 48.38 percent and were recorded at $524.99 million in April 2021 against the exports of $353.82 million in April 2020.

On the other hand, the imports also witnessed an increase of 12.81 percent by going up from $516.02 million in April 2020 to $582.10 million in April 2021, the data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed decline of 6.75 percent in April 2021 when compared to the exports of $563.01 million in March 2021.

On the other hand, imports into the country also decreased by 7.31 percent in April 2021 when compared to the imports of $628.03 million in March 2021, the PBS data revealed.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports March April 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Biden's Europe-bound press plane delayed by cicada ..

3 minutes ago

Macron vows to defy security fears after slap

3 minutes ago

VW ex-CEO charged with false testimony in 'dieselg ..

3 minutes ago

36 profiteers fined in faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Man killed over old rivalry in faisalabad

9 minutes ago

DC reviews edibles' prices

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.