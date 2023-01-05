UrduPoint.com

Services' Trade Deficit Shrinks By 49.50 % As Exports Grow By 5.73%

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Services' trade deficit shrinks by 49.50 % as exports grow by 5.73%

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The services trade deficit narrowed by 49.50 per cent as exports witnessed a growth of 5.73 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country during July-November (2022-23) were recorded at $2,899.98 million against the exports of $2,742.84 million in July-November (2021-22), showing growth of 5.73 per cent.

On the other hand, the services' imports declined by 15.51 per cent from US$ 4,456.41 million last year to US$3,765.41 million during the period under review.

Based on the figures, the services trade deficit was recorded at US $865.43 million this year against a deficit of US $1,713.57 million during the last fiscal year, showing a decline of 49.50 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis, the services exports during the month of November 2022 went up by 14.04 per cent to US$ 650.01 million against the exports of US $569.99 million during November 2021.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 26.

51 per cent from US$973.04 million last November to US$ 715.11 million in November 2022, according to the data.

On a month-on-month basis, the services exports from the country increased by 18.18 per cent as compared to the exports of US$ 550.00 million in October 2022. The imports also went up by 0.82 per cent as compared to the imports of US $709.28 million in October 2022, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, during the first half of the current fiscal year, the merchandize trade deficit witnessed a decline of 32.65 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July-December (2022-23) was recorded at US$ 17.133 billion against the deficit of US$ 25.438 billion in July-December (2021-22), a decline of 32.65 percent.

The exports during the period were recorded at US$ 14.249 billion against US$ 15.125 billion last year, showing a decline of 5.79 percent.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed a sharp decline of 22.63 percent by falling from $40.563 billion last year to $31.382 billion during the current fiscal year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports October November From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its found ..

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

3 hours ago
 ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solution ..

ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonis ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%

3 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her s ..

Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her special day

3 hours ago
 AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on ..

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on UN Security Council

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.