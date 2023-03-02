UrduPoint.com

Services' Trade Deficit Shrinks By 88.97% As Exports Grow By 6.39%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Services' trade deficit shrinks by 88.97% as exports grow by 6.39%

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The services trade deficit narrowed by 88.97 per cent as exports witnessed a growth of 6.39 per cent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country during July-January (2022-23) were recorded at $4,196.76 million against the exports of $3,944.84 million in July-January (2021-22), showing growth of 6.39 per cent.

On the other hand, the services' imports declined by 32.67 per cent from US$6,681.39 million last year to US$4,498.50 million during the period under review.

Based on the figures, the services trade deficit was recorded at US $301.74 million this year against a deficit of US $2,736.56 million during the last fiscal year, showing a decline of 32.67 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis, the services exports during the month of January 2023 went up by 17.31 per cent to US$601.87 million against the exports of US $513.07 million during January 2022.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 47.

38 per cent from US$1,110.04 million last January to US$584.10 million in January 2023, according to the data.

On a month-on-month basis, the services exports from the country decreased by 18.12 per cent as compared to the exports of US$735.10 million in December 2022. The imports also went down by 10.05 per cent as compared to the imports of US $649.38 million in December 2022, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit witnessed a decline of 33.18 percent during the first eight months the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July-February (2022-23) was recorded at $21.300 billion against the deficit of $31.879 billion in July- February (2021-22), a decline of 33.18 percent.

The exports during the period were recorded at $18.793 billion against $20.573 billion last year, showing a decline of 8.65 percent. On the other hand, the imports witnessed a sharp decline of 23.56 percent falling from $52.452 billion last year to $40.093 billion during the current fiscal year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports January February December From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s success against polio disease commend ..

Pakistan’s success against polio disease commendable: Rotary Int'l

8 minutes ago
 UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space s ..

UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space sector

18 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Min ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Ministers&#039; Meeting in India

33 minutes ago
 Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for th ..

Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for the ruined economy.Khawaja Ramee ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartp ..

OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartphone Find N2 Flip and a Series ..

1 hour ago
 UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speak ..

UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speaker in

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.