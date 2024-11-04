Services’ Trade Up By 5.77% In 1st Quarter, Deficit Narrows By 21.77%
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The export of various services witnessed a 5.77 percent increase during the first quarter of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding months of last year.
According to the latest PBS data, Pakistan earned $1.906 billion from the export of services during July-September FY2024-25 as compared to services’ export of $1.802 billion in July-September FY2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
On the other hand, the services’ imports witnessed a decline of 3.35 percent during the months under review and were recorded at $2.605 billion as compared to the import of $2.695 billion in July-September FY2023-24.
Based on the figures, the services trade deficit shrank by 21.77 percent during the first quarter as compared to the corresponding months of the previous year. The services trade deficit was recorded at $698.85 million during the period under review as against a deficit of $893 million last year.
Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the exports of services in September 2024 increased by 17.04 percent to $656.99 million from $561.36 million in September 2023.
On the other hand, the imports decreased by 3.
99 percent going down from $918.91 million to $882.23 million, according to PBS data.
On a month-on-month basis, the export of services increased by 6.55 percent in September 2024 when compared to the exports of $616.59 million in August 2024.
The imports of services witnessed a decrease of 1.95 percent in September 2024 compared to imports of $899.76 million in August 2024, PBS reported.
It is pertinent to mention here that the merchandise exports from the country increased by 13.45 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.
Exports during July-October (2024-25) were recorded at $10.880 billion against $9.590 billion during July-October (2023-24), according to PBS data.
On the other hand, imports into the country also went up by 5.17 percent growing from $16.977 billion last year to $17.854 billion during the first four months of the current year.
Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the months under review was recorded at $6.974 billion against the deficit of $7.387 billion last year, showing a decrease of 5.59 percent.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi breaks down in courtroom, says there is no justice at all
IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..
Pakistan lose seven wickets for 148 runs in first ODI against Australia
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 20244 hours ago
-
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities14 hours ago
-
Gold shines at Rs290,300 per tola18 hours ago
-
FPCCI appoints Sohail Talat chairman special committee on cotton revival18 hours ago
-
Chamber of Small Trader extols agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar18 hours ago
-
Ambassador AliSher hints Pak- Uzbekistan direct flights from November19 hours ago
-
PRA extending operation to 12 more districts20 hours ago
-
Over 4.2m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Oct 3123 hours ago
-
Sierra Leone wins Breeders' Cup Classic after Derby disappointment1 day ago