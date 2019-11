Session of Russian-Palestinian Commission on Trade, Economic Cooperation Opens on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The fourth session of the Russian-Palestinian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation will take place in Moscow on Friday and will focus on signing a number of contracts between the Russian and Palestinian private sectors.

A delegation of businessmen accompanying Palestinian Economy Minister Khaled al-Osaily arrived in Moscow on Thursday.

The meeting aims at enhancing bilateral economic and investment cooperation, as well as increasing the trade between the two countries.