Session On Islamic Banking Held At UoM
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 06:28 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) An awareness session on Islamic Banking organized by the Directorate of Students Societies & Youth Development Center, University of Malakand (UoM) in collaboration with National Institute of Banking & Finance (NIBAF) and State Bank of Pakistan was held here today.
The Resource Persons were Qazi Abdul Samad, Resident Shariah Board Member, Bank of Khyber, Arish Usmani, Joint Director, Islamic Finance Policy Department, State Bank of Pakistan & Muhammad Sohail Khan, Deputy Director, NIBAF, State Bank of Pakistan.
The Resource Persons highlighted the significance of Islamic Banking in the light of Holy Quran and Shariah and pledged that Islamic Banking is a unique financial system that prioritizes ethical banking practices, emphasizes social responsibility, shariah compliance, transparency and promotes financial stability.
The event was attended by faculty members and students of the Department of Economics, Department of Commerce & Management Sciences along with members of Youth Development Center, University of Malakand.
