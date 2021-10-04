Session on Russian Capital Market for US Investors to Be Held in Coming Weeks - Organizer

An online session for American investors on the capital market in Russia will take place in the coming weeks, director of the investment office Navigator Principals, Kyle Shostak, told Sputnik on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) An online session for American investors on the capital market in Russia will take place in the coming weeks, director of the investment office Navigator Principals, Kyle Shostak, told Sputnik on Monday.

On Thursday, the investment office held the first roundtable in a series of similar events for Russian and American investors, aimed at putting the Russian capital market back on the radar of US institutional and private investors.

"As a follow up, in coming few weeks, we will conduct a live zoom session for those fund managers who wanted to attend remotely but didn't have a chance to do so," Shostak said, adding that such informal meetings will hopefully take place in New York on a regular basis.

The organizer noted that such events are of paramount importance to both sides "in these difficult times for the US-Russia investment climate." He further said that he believes that "the power of cross-border business" will create economic benefits and healthy ground for the relationship between the two countries.

The Thursday roundtable was attended by representatives from various Russian financial institutions, venture firms and individual companies, as well as the country's Consul General in New York, Sergey Ovsyannikov. The discussion was described by Shostak as "fair", as the participating speakers are considered to be "veterans" of the investment scene.