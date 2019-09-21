MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party, pointed out the need to settle the conflict in the eastern region of Donbas to improve the investment climate in the country.

"The most important thing is that Ukraine will attract investments when the peace in Donbas is ensured and the hostilities are ended ... It is not the IMF and the travesty of the country and people but the peace and cessation of hostilities that are the main signal, which may improve the investment climate," Medvedchuk told the Ukraina.112 broadcaster on Friday.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government.

A ceasefire deal between the warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later, following the talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group: France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.

On July 21, Kiev and the Donbas republics agreed on a new, termless truce, but to date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of ceasefire violations.