Settlement Of Gas Dispute Gives Chance To Restore Russia-Ukraine Relations - Moscow

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:10 PM

Settlement of Gas Dispute Gives Chance to Restore Russia-Ukraine Relations - Moscow

Settlement of the gas dispute between Russia and Ukraine provides the opportunity to restore relations between the two countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Saturday following the recent gas talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Settlement of the gas dispute between Russia and Ukraine provides the opportunity to restore relations between the two countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Saturday following the recent gas talks.

Moscow and Kiev signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling disputes during negotiations in Minsk.

"When we finished the talks yesterday, I said that we had opened a window of opportunities, and we were convinced that despite all the difficulties in our relations, we can reach agreements on a variety of issues.

Let's do everything we can to make this window a wide door," Kozak stated.

Kozak stated that, according to the protocol, Naftogaz would carry all risks associated with gas transit that could allow Gazprom to avoid any court claims regarding the gas transit issue.

According to the deputy prime minister, Moscow and Kiev agreed to discuss the issue of possible direct gas supplies to Ukraine after New Year holidays.

