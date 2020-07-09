UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Candidates Battling For WTO Leadership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:07 AM

Seven candidates battling for WTO leadership

Seven candidates are vying to become the next head of the beleaguered World Trade Organization -- with two entering the race just before the close of nominations on Wednesday

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):Seven candidates are vying to become the next head of the beleaguered World Trade Organization -- with two entering the race just before the close of nominations on Wednesday.

Britain's first post-Brexit international trade secretary Liam Fox and Kenya's former WTO general council chair Amina Mohamed threw their hats in the ring in the final hours before the 1600 GMT deadline.

They join candidates from Egypt, Mexico, Moldova, Nigeria and South Korea.

The WTO is staging a swift contest to replace outgoing director-general Roberto Azevedo. The Brazilian career diplomat is stepping down a year early at the end of August.

The new leader will be taking on an institution that was beset with mammoth challenges even before the pandemic-driven global economic crisis struck.

"As the world seeks to recover from the shared challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the role of free and fair trade has never been more crucial," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his letter to the WTO, nominating Fox.

He said the former defence minister, 58, could implement the necessary reforms "to ensure the global trading system truly delivers for all WTO members." The new chief must revive stalled trade talks, lay the ground for the 2021 ministerial conference -- one of the WTO's major events -- and thaw relations with Washington.

The United States, which has threatened to leave the WTO, has blocked the organisation's dispute settlement appeal system since December, and wants China moved up from the developing economies category.

In a surprise move in mid-May, Azevedo, 62, announced that he would end his second four-year term early for personal reasons, forcing the Geneva-based WTO's 164 member states to come up with a successor in just three months instead of the usual nine.

Rather than an election, the selection procedure relies on finding consensus, with candidates gradually being eliminated in turn.

The WTO finds itself caught in the middle of rising tensions between the United States and China, and if the process becomes "heavily politicised, that could block things up", a diplomatic source told AFP.

If a consensus cannot be reached in time, one of the four deputy directors-general will take the reins in September on a caretaker basis.

- First African WTO boss? - Besides Fox and Mohamed, the other candidates are South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee; Mexico's former WTO deputy director-general Jesus Seade Kuri; former Nigerian foreign and finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Egyptian former diplomat Hamid Mamdouh; and former Moldovan foreign minister Tudor Ulianovschi.

Since the WTO was created in 1995, three of its directors-general were from Europe, while one each came from Oceania, Asia and South America.

Africa fancies its chances this time, even though there is no regional rotation principle at the global trade body.

However, African nations have so far failed to convene around a single candidate.

Mamdouh, 67, a veteran former senior WTO official who is also a Swiss national, is the only contender from the continent with any express backing from the African Union.

Nigeria's decision to stand Okonjo-Iweala against him has triggered a legal dispute with the AU.

Nevertheless, Okonjo-Iweala "is gaining ground within Africa," a diplomatic source said.

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, who chairs the board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said she was receiving "tremendous support".

The former World Bank number two insisted that the WTO -- which has never had a female leader -- must choose is next chief "on merit".

"And then, if it happens to be a woman or an African, that is also good," she told reporters in Geneva at a virtual press conference in late June.

Kenya's sports minister Mohamed, 58, first ran for the post in 2013. Her candidacy this time means there are three women and three Africans in the contest.

Yoo, 53, is the other female candidate.

The youngest contender is 37-year-old Ulianovschi, while Seade, at 73, is the oldest. He has led posts at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Africa Prime Minister Defence Minister World World Bank Sports Europe China Washington Egypt Threatened Ngozi Geneva Alliance South Korea United States North Korea Kenya Moldova Mexico Nigeria June August September December Women Post All From Race Asia Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

2 hours ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

2 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

3 hours ago

Afghan Forces Kill 20 Taliban Members in Retaliato ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.