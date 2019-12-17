UrduPoint.com
Seven Hong Kong Airlines Planes Impounded By Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:54 PM

Cash-strapped carrier Hong Kong Airlines has had seven idle planes impounded at the city's airport after it failed to make payments, authorities said Tuesday, with the firm hit by a plunge in tourist numbers caused by long-running protests

The Airport Authority announced the seized planes under an ordinance that addresses overdue charges.

"The Airport Authority understands that the detained aircraft have not been operated for passenger service in recent months," a spokesman said.

The rule allows the city's air regulators to impound planes for non-payment of charges and that aircraft can be sold after 60 days if the account is not settled.

Hong Kong Airlines, which has a fleet of 39 planes, said the impounded aircraft were not currently operating passenger routes.

"Our operation remains normal," the carrier said in a statement.

The seizures will deepen concerns over the health of Hong Kong Airlines. The firm is owned by struggling Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which has been looking to lower its debt burden.

The airline has been hammered by a sharp drop-off in tourists to Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, regulators threatened to suspend its licence unless it found new cash revenues after the company announced it was delaying some salary payments to staff.

The carrier found a last-minute injection of funds, earning a reprieve.

Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific on Tuesday announced it carried just under 2,624,000 passengers last month -- a drop of nine percent on November last year.

