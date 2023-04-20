UrduPoint.com

Seven In Ten Canadians Believe Oil And Gas Are Important To The Country's Economy - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Seven in Ten Canadians Believe Oil and Gas Are Important to the Country's Economy - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) A poll carried out by Nanos for the University of Ottawa revealed that seven out of ten Canadians believe that the oil and gas sectors are important for Canada's economy.

The poll requested that individuals rate the importance of oil and gas for the current Canadian economy on a scale of 0-10, with 0-3 being not important, 4-6 neutral and 7-10 important.

Nanos' poll showed that 74% of respondents believe oil and gas are important for the country's current economy, an increase from 65% in November 2020, and 68% in August 2021.

Out of the 74% who qualified those fossil fuels as important for the economy, 32% ranked them as 10, being extremely important.

In addition, the poll revealed that 19% of the respondents placed it on a neutral basis and 4% only said it was not important, a respective decrease from 25% and 7% in November 2020.

Although the current percentage appears to attribute great importance to oil and gas, the numbers were different when Nanos asked respondents whether they believe those fossil fuels would be important for the future of Canada's economy.

According to the poll, 57% said it was going to be important, 24% believe it will have a neutral impact,14% said it was not going to be decisive for the country's future economy, 3% were unsure.

Nanos conducted the poll with the participation of 1054 Canadians over 18 years of age, between January 27 and January 30, 2023.

