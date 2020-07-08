UrduPoint.com
Seven People Die In Explosion On Nigerian Oil Field - Petroleum Corporation

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:48 PM

Seven People Die in Explosion on Nigerian Oil Field - Petroleum Corporation

Seven people have died in an explosion that had taken place on Nigeria's Gbetiokun oil field operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Seven people have died in an explosion that had taken place on Nigeria's Gbetiokun oil field operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Wednesday.

"The incident, which occurred on Tuesday during the installation of a ladder on a platform (Benin River Valve Station) for access during discharging of Gbetiokun production, unfortunately caused 7 fatalities, a release by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, has said .

.. The bodies of casualties have been deposited in a morgue in Sapele, while families of the personnel involved are being contacted by their employers: Weld Affairs and Flow Impact, which are consultants to NPDC," the NNPC said in a statement posted on Facebook.

According to the statement, all employees on board the platform have been accounted for.

Despite being discovered in 1987, the development of the Gbetiokun field only began in 2019 by the NPDC and Elcrest Exploration and Production Company Limited, a joint venture company with the UK's Eland Oil & Gas.

