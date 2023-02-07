Four people remain under the rubble after a gas explosion in a five-story residential building the city of Efremov in Russia's Tula Region, seven people were rescued, head of regional Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) Alexey Pavlov said on Tuesday

YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Four people remain under the rubble after a gas explosion in a five-story residential building the city of Efremov in Russia's Tula Region, seven people were rescued, head of regional Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) Alexey Pavlov said on Tuesday.

Earlier, EMERCOM said that four people have been killed, five have been rescued and two people remained under the rubble.

"At the moment, seven people have been rescued, unfortunately, four people remain under the rubble," Pavlov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Russian Health Ministry said that two injured people have been admitted to hospital with no life-threatening wounds.