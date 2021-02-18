UrduPoint.com
Seven Sub-groups Formed To Prepare Recommendations For 10th NFC Award

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:20 PM

Seven sub-groups formed to prepare recommendations for 10th NFC Award

Seven sub-groups were formulated on Thursday during the inaugural meeting of the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC), to prepare workable recommendations for the upcoming NFC Award

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Seven sub-groups were formulated on Thursday during the inaugural meeting of the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC), to prepare workable recommendations for the upcoming NFC Award.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

The sub-groups were formed with specific tasks on the basis of terms of references (TORs) of NFC, with the direction to present recommendations before the august forum in due course of time.

The Finance Minister called upon all the members to do their best to come up with focused and workable recommendations to make the 10th NFC Award successful, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The inaugural session was participated by Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah; Finance Minister Punjab, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht; Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra; Finance Minister Balochistan, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and non ex-officio members including Tariq Bajwa (Punjab), Musharaf Rasul Cyan (KP), Dr. Kasier Bengali (Balochistan), Dr. Asad Sayeed (Sindh) and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and Finance Departments of provinces, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister stated that NFC had been mandated by the Constitution to recommend the President for amicable distribution of financial resources between the federation and the provinces of the net proceeds of the taxes.

"NFC is a forum to develop harmony between the federal and the provinces and to work out a sustainable resource sharing formula with mutual consensus," he added.

Federal Secretary Finance outlined the Terms of Reference (TORs) of the NFC and the main tasks before the NFC, which include developing of a sustainable macroeconomic framework for the 10th NFC Award, vertical revenue sharing, selection of indicators for horizontal distribution formula, simplification of taxes to facilitate businesses and bringing erstwhile FATA at par with the rest of the country.

During the deliberations, members of the Commission highlighted emergent financial issues, including the need to increase the size of the pie for everyone, rising burden of pension payments and need for closer coordination between federal and provincial revenue collecting agencies.

The participants discussed the need for harmonization of revenue collection operations at respective levels of the federal and provincial governments to broaden fiscal space and streamline revenue collection.

