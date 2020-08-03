ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) At least seven tonnes of oil spilled on Saturday in Russia's northern region of Komi Republic due to a damaged pipeline, operated by Russian energy company Lukoil, the regional prosecutor's office said on Monday in a statement.

"On August 1 ... at around 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT) ... in the Usinsk district [of the region] ... during the dismantling of the decommissioned pipeline, an employee of the contractor company damaged the oil pipeline ... located 29 kilometers (18 miles) away from the Usinsk town and operated by the TPP LUKOIL-Usinskneftegaz, part of LLC LUKOIL-Komi.

The volume of the spilled oil-containing liquid was at least 7 tonnes, and the area of oil-contaminated land was 0.48 hectares [1.1 acres]," the statement read.

According to the prosecutors, containment booms have been placed in the accident site, while the volume of gathered contaminated soil was at least 16 cubic meters (565 cubic feet). In total, 25 people and seven units of special equipment are involved in emergency response to the fuel spill.

Local prosecutors will assess the actions of all involved companies after the incident will be thoroughly checked.