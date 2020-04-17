UrduPoint.com
Seven US States Join Forces To Plan Reopening Economy In Midwest - Governors

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Seven US States Join Forces to Plan Reopening Economy in Midwest - Governors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Seven Midwestern US states are organizing close cooperation in planning to reopen economies closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, their governors announced in a joint statement on Thursday.

"Today, Governors Gretchen Whitmer (Missouri), Mike DeWine (Ohio), Tony Evers (Wisconsin), Tim Walz (Minnesota), J.B. Pritzker (Illinois), Eric Holcomb (Indiana) and Andy Beshear (Kentucky) announced that they will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the Midwest region," the statement said.

The state economies in the region were all interdependent and reliant upon each other, the governors explained.

"Today, we are announcing that Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky will work in close coordination to reopen our economies in a way that prioritizes our workers' health," the statement said.

The governors said they would work with experts and take a fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening their economy in a way that protected families from the spread of COVID-19.

