UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seventh Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry (FPCCI) Achievement Awards Ceremony To Be Held On July 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:05 PM

Seventh Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) achievement awards ceremony to be held on July 25

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would organize 7th Achievement Awards Ceremony for the year 2019 on July 25 in recognition of the outstanding contributions in development of different sectors of national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would organize 7th Achievement Awards Ceremony for the year 2019 on July 25 in recognition of the outstanding contributions in development of different sectors of national economy.

The award ceremony is likely to be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, while President Dr Arif Alvi will confer awards for the year 2019 upon 40 recipients for rendering meritorious services in different sectors of the national economy.

FPCCI President Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai in a statement on Friday said that these awards were given on annual basis to private sectors in recognition of their contributions in export and other sectors who perform outstandingly in different fields of life including skill development, energy, finance, industry, exports, education, investment, women empowerment, tourism and hospitality.

The awards will also be given to high performers in the fields of construction and consumer goods.

He stressed the need for carefully channelizing resources to benefit both business community and people of the country. "The Industrialists need to come up with viable projects that result in creation of new jobs for both men and women," he added.

He said corporate sector was an asset of Pakistan that has sustained itself in tough circumstances. He said that private sector was playing vital role for boosting the economy of the country so it was the prime responsibility of the government to fully support and encourage private sector to play leading role in the economy.

"We should all work together tirelessly in our respective professions to take the country to new heights of glory and economic prosperity," he added.

Daroo Khan said Pakistan's economy was based on strong fundamental of competitiveness. As an emerging economy, Pakistan offers the opportunity of diversification to global players and strong intend to structure forms in various sectors of the economy.

He said Pakistan has a mature financial and legal system and was rapidly removing the bottlenecks in ease of doing business so as to attract more foreign investors into the country.

He said the challenges of security and energy shortage have already been addressed while the country's economy was growing stronger and international economic institutions have termed all indicators positive.

Meanwhile, Vice President SAARC CCI Iftikhar Ali Malik said by the year 2025 Pakistan would have the fifth largest middle class in the world and the international companies would have no option left but to come and invest in Pakistan.

He said the over 60 per cent youth of the country were a huge incentive as they were educated, technically skilled and ready to enter the employment field in challenging environment.

He urged the government for going an extra mile for bringing foreign investments to Pakistan besides strengthening the national institutions and ensuring good governance by cracking down against the unrestrained corruption in the country.

"There is a dire need of chalking out a comprehensive plan to court foreign investment in the country and provide them all facilities through one window operation by terminating red-tapism and extra legal constraints which hampers foreign investment procedure," he added

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Shortage World Exports Business Education Chambers Of Commerce July Women 2019 All Government Industry Jobs Court Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE denounces terrorist attack near Kabul Universi ..

8 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh: UAE places cultural exchanges with ..

38 minutes ago

Registration of 1252 NGOs canceled in Faisalabad

49 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

2 minutes ago

Thieves make noise: Shehbaz Gill

2 minutes ago

Stock markets downbeat on growth concerns

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.