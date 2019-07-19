Seventh Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) achievement awards ceremony to be held on July 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would organize 7th Achievement Awards Ceremony for the year 2019 on July 25 in recognition of the outstanding contributions in development of different sectors of national economy.

The award ceremony is likely to be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, while President Dr Arif Alvi will confer awards for the year 2019 upon 40 recipients for rendering meritorious services in different sectors of the national economy.

FPCCI President Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai in a statement on Friday said that these awards were given on annual basis to private sectors in recognition of their contributions in export and other sectors who perform outstandingly in different fields of life including skill development, energy, finance, industry, exports, education, investment, women empowerment, tourism and hospitality.

The awards will also be given to high performers in the fields of construction and consumer goods.

He stressed the need for carefully channelizing resources to benefit both business community and people of the country. "The Industrialists need to come up with viable projects that result in creation of new jobs for both men and women," he added.

He said corporate sector was an asset of Pakistan that has sustained itself in tough circumstances. He said that private sector was playing vital role for boosting the economy of the country so it was the prime responsibility of the government to fully support and encourage private sector to play leading role in the economy.

"We should all work together tirelessly in our respective professions to take the country to new heights of glory and economic prosperity," he added.

Daroo Khan said Pakistan's economy was based on strong fundamental of competitiveness. As an emerging economy, Pakistan offers the opportunity of diversification to global players and strong intend to structure forms in various sectors of the economy.

He said Pakistan has a mature financial and legal system and was rapidly removing the bottlenecks in ease of doing business so as to attract more foreign investors into the country.

He said the challenges of security and energy shortage have already been addressed while the country's economy was growing stronger and international economic institutions have termed all indicators positive.

Meanwhile, Vice President SAARC CCI Iftikhar Ali Malik said by the year 2025 Pakistan would have the fifth largest middle class in the world and the international companies would have no option left but to come and invest in Pakistan.

He said the over 60 per cent youth of the country were a huge incentive as they were educated, technically skilled and ready to enter the employment field in challenging environment.

He urged the government for going an extra mile for bringing foreign investments to Pakistan besides strengthening the national institutions and ensuring good governance by cracking down against the unrestrained corruption in the country.

"There is a dire need of chalking out a comprehensive plan to court foreign investment in the country and provide them all facilities through one window operation by terminating red-tapism and extra legal constraints which hampers foreign investment procedure," he added