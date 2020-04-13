Several Non-OPEC+ Producers May Cut Oil Output by 4-5Mln BpD - Azerbaijani Energy Ministry

The United States, Canada, Norway, Indonesia, and Brazil may voluntarily scale back oil production by 4-5 million barrels daily, Zamina Aliyeva, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Energy MInistry, said Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The United States, Canada, Norway, Indonesia, and Brazil may voluntarily scale back oil production by 4-5 million barrels daily, Zamina Aliyeva, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Energy MInistry, said Monday.

"It is expected that large oil producers, such as the US, Canada, Indonesia, Norway and Brazil will voluntarily reduce daily oil output by 4-5 million barrels as a gesture of solidarity with OPEC+ countries," Aliyeva said.

According to Aliyeva, the supply on the global oil market will be reduced by 20 million barrels daily starting May 1, as a result of the effort driven by the OPEC+ states and supported by other producers.