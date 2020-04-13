UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Non-OPEC+ Producers May Cut Oil Output By 4-5Mln BpD - Azerbaijani Energy Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 02:23 PM

Several Non-OPEC+ Producers May Cut Oil Output by 4-5Mln BpD - Azerbaijani Energy Ministry

The United States, Canada, Norway, Indonesia, and Brazil may voluntarily scale back oil production by 4-5 million barrels daily, Zamina Aliyeva, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Energy MInistry, said Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The United States, Canada, Norway, Indonesia, and Brazil may voluntarily scale back oil production by 4-5 million barrels daily, Zamina Aliyeva, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Energy MInistry, said Monday.

"It is expected that large oil producers, such as the US, Canada, Indonesia, Norway and Brazil will voluntarily reduce daily oil output by 4-5 million barrels as a gesture of solidarity with OPEC+ countries," Aliyeva said.

According to Aliyeva, the supply on the global oil market will be reduced by 20 million barrels daily starting May 1, as a result of the effort driven by the OPEC+ states and supported by other producers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Norway Oil Indonesia Brazil United States May Market Million

Recent Stories

PPP leader Wassan predicts PM Khan’s removal in ..

21 minutes ago

CDA, MCI, ICT washing roads, markets to control co ..

3 minutes ago

Security Forces Kill 21 Taliban Militants in North ..

3 minutes ago

SC orders to remove Advisor to PM on national heal ..

41 minutes ago

Palestinian Authorities Record 3 New Coronavirus C ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Sberbank Notes Recent Increase in DDoS At ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.