Several OPEC+ Ministers Hold Teleconference To Discuss Oil Market - OPEC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:37 PM
Several ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil-producing countries held a teleconference and discuss the oil market conditions, the OPEC said Tuesday
"Several Ministers of the OPEC - non-OPEC producing countries, signatories of the Declaration of Cooperation held informal teleconfe[re]nce to brainstorm the current dramatic oil market situation," OPEC said on Twitter.