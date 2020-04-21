Several OPEC+ Ministers Hold Teleconference to Discuss Oil Market - OPEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Several ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil-producing countries held a teleconference and discuss the oil market conditions, the OPEC said Tuesday.

"Several Ministers of the OPEC - non-OPEC producing countries, signatories of the Declaration of Cooperation held informal teleconfe[re]nce to brainstorm the current dramatic oil market situation," OPEC said on Twitter.