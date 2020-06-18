UrduPoint.com
Several OPEC+ States Undercomplied With Agreed Cuts In May By Combined 1.3Mln Bpd - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) OPEC+ states' aggregate compliance with oil output cut deal stood at 87 percent in May, several alliance members undercomplied by 1.3 million barrels per day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"The overall level of agreement execution is quite high - 87 percent. That is, the reduction was 8.4 million barrels per day in May against planned 9.7 million barrels.

That is, several countries undercomplied with agreement by about 1.3 [million barrels per day]," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

All OPEC + countries have confirmed their intention to achieve 100 percent compliance with the transaction and compensate for oil production that was not reduced in May, he said.

"It was agreed that all countries have committed themselves, confirmed that they will reach 100 percent compliance and that they will compensate for the May undercompliance within a few months," Novak said.

