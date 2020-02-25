Several Russian Oil Companies Applied to Deliver Fuel to Belarusian Refineries - Transneft

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Several oil companies have submitted applications to supply oil to Belarusian refineries in March, with transfers to begin after routing instructions are issued, the adviser to the president of energy pipeline giant Transneft, Igor Demin, told reporters.

"In accordance with the current export schedule, Transneft accepted applications from several oil companies for March to supply oil to Belarusian refineries. By accepting these applications, Transneft has confirmed a technical ability to pump oil. Pumping can begin after routing instructions have been issued," he said.

Demin did not specify which companies had submitted applications.