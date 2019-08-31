Several Turkish vessels are approaching the Iranian Adrian Darya oil tanker, formally known as Grace 1, near Turkey's southern port of Mersin for unloading oil from it, a source told Sputnik on Saturday

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Several Turkish vessels are approaching the Iranian Adrian Darya oil tanker, formally known as Grace 1, near Turkey's southern port of Mersin for unloading oil from it, a source told Sputnik on Saturday.

Spokesman of the Iranian government, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday that Tehran had sold the oil from Adrian Darya, which had recently been released from Gibraltar's custody despite Washington's requests to the contrary, and was unaware of its current destination. A source subsequently told Sputnik that the tanker was heading toward the city of Iskenderun in southern Turkey. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that Adrian Darya was headed to Lebanon.

"Several Turkish oil tankers are approaching the Iranian oil tanker near the Port of Mersin's coast waiting to discharge the Iranian tanker and transport oil to the Turkish vessels," the source said.

Grace 1 was captured by Gibraltar's authorities, supported by UK marines, off Gibraltar's coast on July 4 on suspicions of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

In mid-August, the vessel was released as Gibraltar received assurances from Iran that the tanker was not going to deliver its cargo to Syria.

However, the United States has issued a warrant to seize the tanker for breaching international law by allegedly making illegal oil shipments to Syria. A US court ruled that the vessel, all petroleum on board and $995,000 in cash are subject to confiscation due to violations of a number of US laws on bank fraud and money laundering, as well as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and a law on confiscation for terrorism-related activities.

However, the authorities of Gibraltar have rejected the United States' request to extend the detainment of the tanker, citing differences in US and European sanctions against Iran.

Late on Friday, the US Treasury Department said in a statement that the United States had sanctioned the tanker Adrian Darya and its captain for transporting more than 2 million barrels of oil that will benefit Iran's security forces.