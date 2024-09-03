Open Menu

Severe Weather, Administrative Issues Disrupt Int’l, Domestic Flights

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 03, 2024 | 12:08 PM

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

The Karachi to Quetta flight has been delayed by four hours and is now expected to depart at 5:15 pm

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2024) The combination of severe weather conditions and administrative challenges has led to the cancellation of one flight and caused significant delays for over 22 domestic and international flights at various airports across the country.

According to sources within the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Karachi to Quetta flight has been delayed by four hours and is now expected to depart at 5:15 pm. Similarly, the Multan flight, facing a four-hour delay, is now scheduled to depart at 1:15 am.

The Islamabad flight is on track for a 5:00 pm departure. Other flights facing delays include the Riyadh to Lahore and Dubai to Lahore routes, both delayed by an hour.

The Sialkot to Jeddah flight is delayed by an hour, while the Jeddah to Sialkot flight faces a delay of four and a half hours. The Islamabad to Abu Dhabi international flight is delayed by two and a half hours, the Dammam to Islamabad flight by two hours, and the Islamabad to Medina flight by three hours. Additionally, the Sharjah to Peshawar flight is delayed by two and a half hours.

Further delays include the Addis Ababa to Karachi flight, delayed by an hour, the Lahore to Jeddah flight by seven hours, the Lahore to Quetta flight by two and a half hours, the Riyadh flight by four hours, the Doha to Lahore flight by one hour, and the Abu Dhabi to Lahore flight by six hours.

