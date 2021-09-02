UrduPoint.com

SEZ, A Way To Pakistan's Economic Growth: Aslam Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 09:06 PM

SEZ, a way to Pakistan's economic growth: Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said that Special Economic Zones (SEZ) were the engine of Pakistan's economic growth.

He added that Punjab government was actively involved in the promotion of investment and the problems of investors were being addressed on priority basis.

He said this while hearing the pending applications of the industrialists regarding Allama Iqbal Industrial city at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) site office.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Rana Yousaf, members of the newly constituted Board President Chamber of Commerce Hafiz Ehtesham Javed and others were present.

The minister inquired about the problems of the investors including plot, documentation and directed the (FIEDMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to guide the investors in completing all the matters as per the checklist and to settle their pending matters on priority basis.

He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial city should be made the first priority of local and foreign investors as this project was a milestone in the industrial development of Pakistan.

He congratulated the members of new board and said that Punjab government would provide services in line with the Prime Minister's vision for industrial development and committed to solve the problems through joint efforts.

He said that the government had taken steps for economic prosperity and economic growth in three years which would be continued.

It was informed on the occasion that FIEDMC had become the largest company developing economic zones in Pakistan which was developing the largest and first priority economic zone under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC), Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

He said that in order to provide world class facilities to the companies investing in this economic zone, a special window center, expo center, golf and country club were being set up.

