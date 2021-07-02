SEZ has paved way for industrial revolution: PIEDMC chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi Friday said that the granting of status of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) has paved the way for the industrial revolution and creating thousands of new jobs.

He said this while presiding over the first meeting of the SEZ committee here to give the status of Special Zone Enterprise to the recipients of industrial plots in Quaid-e-Azam business Park.

During the meeting, the committee approved the status of Special Zone Enterprise for Rumi fabrics, Fabrizo, Petpak films, Chromatics, global packaging films, Starlet innovations, Ajmer foods, Back packaging, AHS (Pvt) Ltd, through which direct investment of Rs20 billion will come and thousands of new jobs will be created.

Syed Nabil Hashmi directed the management to expedite the development works in all industrial zones especially Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, and provide timely and best services to the customers through one window operations.

He said that industries with special enterprise status will be given one-time exemption for machinery import and income tax exemption for 10 years.

PIEDMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Moazzam Syed, PBIT Chief Executive Officer Dr Arfa Iqbal, Director board of Investment Abdul Sami, Director PBIT Dr Sohail Saleem and other officers concerned attended the meeting.