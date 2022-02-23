SEZs beginning of industrial revolution: Mian Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is the beginning of a new era of industrial revolution in Punjab.

He was talking to media here at FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) office after hearing complaints regarding cancellation of plots of industrialists.

The minister said that a conducive environment for investment has been created. There is a 10-year income tax exemption on investment in these zones, besides one-time rebate on all customs duties and taxes on plant and machinery imports.

The provincial minister issued necessary instructions for redressal of some grievances. He said that world class industrial infrastructure has been provided in the industrial zones and one window facility has also been provided to the investors.

Uninterrupted availability of gas, electricity and water is being ensured, he said, and urged domestic and foreign investors should take advantage of investment opportunities in the special economic zones.

Aslam Iqbal said that 100 percent colonization of industrial estates would be ensured. "Development work in the industrial estates under FIDMAC should be completed expeditiously",he directed.