SEZs, industrial parks being gasified for industrial boom

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The two state companies, SNGPL and SSGC, would provide gas to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial parks, during the current fiscal year, aimed at boosting industrial production in the country.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has planned to execute a 29-KM pipeline scheme for supply of 30 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas to Rashakai SEZ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, according to the Annual Development Plan 2020-21.

Similarly, a 20-KM transmission line would be laid to supply 40 MMCFD gas to Allama Iqbal Industrial City / M3 Industrial City, from Chiniot to terminal Point (zero point i.e.doorstep) of the economic zone.

In order to address the acute low gas pressure issues during winter season in Mardan and Peshawar regions, the SNGPL would undertake the system augmentation including laying of 28-KM Charsadda Off take (Gulabad) - Charsada transmission loopline,� 21-KK Charsadda - Khazana transmission loopline and� 24-KM Charsadda -Tangi transmission loopline.

� Whereas, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) would lay a nine-KM pipeline for supply of 13.

5 MMCFD gas to Dhabeiji SEZ at Town Border Station (TBS), Sindh, besides laying a 3.5-KM supply line to supply 13 MMCFD gas to Bin Qasim Industrial Park at TBS, Sindh.

� The SSGC has also planned to install one New Gas Turbine driven Centrifugal Compressor at HQ-Shikarpur, Sindh, lay� 125-KM pipeline from Sindh University, Jamshoro to Karachi and� 31-KM pipeline from Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL) Clifton to Surjani Town, Karachi.

� For the next fiscal year, the government has set a target to produce 31.12 million barrel oil and 1.58 trillion cubic feet gas, while the gap between demand and production would be supplemented through Liquefied Natural Gas , Liquefied Petroleum� Gas and oil imports.

� As per official data, there is a gap of over two billion Cubic Feet per Day (BCFD) gas between production and demand of the commodity to meet the requirements of more than 9.6 million consumers across the country.

The country's indigenous natural gas production is around 4 BCFD against an unconstrained demand of over 6 BCFD.