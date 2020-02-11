UrduPoint.com
SEZs Tax Exemption Being Extended For 10 More Years

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:52 PM

SEZs tax exemption being extended for 10 more years

Special Economic Zone investors' tax exemptions would be extended to 10 more years upto the year 2030, a summery in this regard has already been moved in the federal cabinet, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati told Senate

Responding to the question of Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh , the minister said the developers were already enjoying income tax exemption for 10 years for units starting production by 30-06-2020; and 5 years for the units starting production thereafter.

Responding to the question of Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh , the minister said the developers were already enjoying income tax exemption for 10 years for units starting production by 30-06-2020; and 5 years for the units starting production thereafter.

So far 51 Zone Enterprises and 04 Developers have availed the tax exemptions under SEZ Act-2012 including Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) , M3-Industrial City, Faisalabad II. Value Addition City, Faisalabad. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) . Hattar SEZ , Sindh Economic Zone Management Company (SEZMC) , Khairpur SEZ ,National Industrial Park Management Company (NIP) , Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Karachi II, Korangi Creek Industrial Park, Karachi .

