SEZs tax exemption being extended for 10 more years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Economic Zone investors' tax exemptions would be extended to 10 more years upto the year 2030, a summery in this regard has already been moved in the Federal cabinet, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati told Senate.

Responding to the question of Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh , the minister said the developers were already enjoying income tax exemption for 10 years for units starting production by 30-06-2020; and 5 years for the units starting production thereafter.

So far 51 Zone Enterprises and 04 Developers have availed the tax exemptions under SEZ Act-2012 including Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) , M3-Industrial City, Faisalabad II. Value Addition City, Faisalabad. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) . Hattar SEZ , Sindh Economic Zone Management Company (SEZMC) , Khairpur SEZ ,National Industrial Park Management Company (NIP) , Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Karachi II, Korangi Creek Industrial Park, Karachi .