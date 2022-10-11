UrduPoint.com

SEZs To Boost Industrial Production: S M Naveed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Economic Zones (SEZs) Chairman S M Naveed said on Tuesday that SEZs were expanded over four provinces under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to boost industrial production.

During his visit to the Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) here, he said SEZs were the particular sector as these had played a key role in the industrial development in many Asian economies. "We should focus on Cluster-based industrialization as it is the key factor in progress of China," he said and mentioned that about 40 years ago, China initiated to make segments and clusters to setup industries by using reverse engineering and new production norms were introduced to markets which were mass production and cost effectiveness.

Special Economic Zones Chairman S M Naveed said that his entire focus was on providing the maximum support to all projects. Pakistan agreed to provide gas, water, electricity and other facilities to factories in industrial parks.

"Pakistan is also providing Chinese enterprises with suitable policy packages to attract potential investors. Both countries are emboldened to support and work for each other," he maintained.

Joint Chamber's Senior Vice President Mr Fang Yulong exchanged his views in his online address and said that there was a dire need to take notice of the resources and provide maximum support to the zone developers in order to succeed and achieve the targeted goal.

On this occasion, Vice President Hamza Khalid said that SEZs would flourish more actively under the leadership of S M Naveed and definitely open up new vistas of opportunities for the business community as well.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, extended warm wishes to the new Chairman of SEZs andsaid that Pakistan needed to create supporting business climate for foreign and domestic firmsto invest at the specified zones.

