SF Airlines opens air cargo route linking Wuhan, Abu Dhabi

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):A new international air cargo route linking central China's Wuhan, in Hubei Province, with Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, was launched on Wednesday, according to SF Airlines.

A round-trip cargo flight is scheduled for this route every week, with up to 220 tonnes of air express capacity, the cargo airline said.

The route will mainly handle general cargo, e-commerce goods and express shipments.

SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's leading courier enterprise SF Express. It is the country's largest air-cargo carrier, operating a fleet of 81 freighters.