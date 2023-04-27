UrduPoint.com

SF Airlines Opens Air Cargo Route Linking Wuhan, Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 07:15 PM

SF Airlines opens air cargo route linking Wuhan, Abu Dhabi

A new international air cargo route linking central China's Wuhan, in Hubei Province, with Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, was launched on Wednesday, according to SF Airlines

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):A new international air cargo route linking central China's Wuhan, in Hubei Province, with Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, was launched on Wednesday, according to SF Airlines.

A round-trip cargo flight is scheduled for this route every week, with up to 220 tonnes of air express capacity, the cargo airline said.

The route will mainly handle general cargo, e-commerce goods and express shipments.

SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's leading courier enterprise SF Express. It is the country's largest air-cargo carrier, operating a fleet of 81 freighters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Abu Dhabi Wuhan Enterprise United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Iran Guards seize oil tanker in Gulf of Oman: US N ..

Iran Guards seize oil tanker in Gulf of Oman: US Navy

13 seconds ago
 Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers

14 seconds ago
 MNA Amir Haider Hoti calls on PM

MNA Amir Haider Hoti calls on PM

16 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 gets award from Turkiye govt for earth ..

Rescue 1122 gets award from Turkiye govt for earthquake services

18 seconds ago
 KU announces May 15 last date for submission of B. ..

KU announces May 15 last date for submission of B.A (Law) supplementary exam for ..

19 seconds ago
 Bank Alfalah continues its growth momentum

Bank Alfalah continues its growth momentum

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.