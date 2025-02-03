Open Menu

SFD, Pakistan Ink Pacts Worth $1.61 Bn

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 07:08 PM

SFD, Pakistan ink pacts worth $1.61 bn

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad on Monday witnessed the signing of two agreements between Pakistan and SFD worth $1.61 billion, further strengthening the bilateral economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad on Monday witnessed the signing of two agreements between Pakistan and SFD worth $1.61 billion, further strengthening the bilateral economic cooperation.

The significant agreements pertained to deferred payment for oil import from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia worth $1.20 billion for one year and the concessional loan agreement for the construction of a gravity-flow water scheme at Mansehra amounting to $41 million.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division Dr. Kazim Niaz and CEO SDF Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad signed the agreements on behalf of their respective governments.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal ministers, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and relevant authorities.

The prime minister welcomed the signing of Oil Import Financing Facility according to which Pakistan will receive oil on deferred payment for one year amounting to US $ 1.20 billion.

This project will strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience by securing a stable supply of petroleum products while reducing immediate fiscal burdens.

SFD will provide an amount of US$ 41 million for the Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme at Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shall enhance access to clean drinking water for 150,000 local people of Mansehra (and will be sufficient to meet the demand by 2040 by providing water to 201,249 people) improving overall public health and quality of life.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ASI Nadeem Akhtar wins Rawalpindi bodybuilding con ..

ASI Nadeem Akhtar wins Rawalpindi bodybuilding contests

2 minutes ago
 British educationist visits NAPA

British educationist visits NAPA

2 minutes ago
 Boy hit to death by speeding van

Boy hit to death by speeding van

2 minutes ago
 Ninth Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in ..

Ninth Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in Harbin, China

2 minutes ago
 SFD, Pakistan ink pacts worth $1.61 bn

SFD, Pakistan ink pacts worth $1.61 bn

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB

26 minutes ago
Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated ..

Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman

6 minutes ago
 DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness

DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack

6 minutes ago
 KPJA holds training on judicial service career cou ..

KPJA holds training on judicial service career counselling

5 minutes ago
 Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys

Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys

5 minutes ago
 CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders impr ..

CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders improvement of facilities

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business