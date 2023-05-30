UrduPoint.com

SFERP Signs Two Separate Agreements With NRSP, SRSO

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 06:20 PM

SFERP signs two separate agreements with NRSP, SRSO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) signed two separate agreements with National Rural Support Program (NRSP) and Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) to engage the mass social mobilization partners for the provision of livelihood support amounting to US$75 million for the affectees of flood-hit areas in rural Sindh.

The women and elderly people would be preferred to carry out restoration activities and will be given a chance to participate in local rehabilitation, said a press release issued here.

These two organizations would assist in the disbursement of funds to the communities under this scheme in a transparent manner.

This program is designed to assist the severely flood-affected communities to enable them to earn a livelihood by engaging semi-skilled and unskilled labour for the rehabilitation of urgent basic services including clean water supply, sanitation, water course improvement, land cape-restorations, road construction well as its maintenance.

It will also cover the provision of emergency support to smallholder livestock farmers' stores to their animal stock and avoid losses due to animal diseases and underfeeding.

This program will cover severely affected Talukas and Union Councils, which will be prioritized on the basis of damage assessment made by the Sindh Government for livelihood assistance.

The agreement was signed by Asghar Qanasro, on behalf of SFERP, Ghulam Mustafa Jamro, RGM, signed on behalf of NRSP and Dittal Kalhoro signed on behalf of SRSO.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Flood Water Road Women Government Agreement Million Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy concludes visit t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy concludes visit to Asia to engage with startups ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE positioned itself as global hub for tourism, w ..

UAE positioned itself as global hub for tourism, with innovative forward-thinkin ..

7 minutes ago
 Latest Economic Integration Committee meeting disc ..

Latest Economic Integration Committee meeting discusses development, implementat ..

7 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new trai ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new training initiatives for diplomats ..

1 hour ago
 Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dial ..

Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dialogue table: PM

1 hour ago
 Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed ..

Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed PTI women

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.