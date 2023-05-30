SFERP signs two separate agreements with NRSP, SRSO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) signed two separate agreements with National Rural Support Program (NRSP) and Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) to engage the mass social mobilization partners for the provision of livelihood support amounting to US$75 million for the affectees of flood-hit areas in rural Sindh.

The women and elderly people would be preferred to carry out restoration activities and will be given a chance to participate in local rehabilitation, said a press release issued here.

These two organizations would assist in the disbursement of funds to the communities under this scheme in a transparent manner.

This program is designed to assist the severely flood-affected communities to enable them to earn a livelihood by engaging semi-skilled and unskilled labour for the rehabilitation of urgent basic services including clean water supply, sanitation, water course improvement, land cape-restorations, road construction well as its maintenance.

It will also cover the provision of emergency support to smallholder livestock farmers' stores to their animal stock and avoid losses due to animal diseases and underfeeding.

This program will cover severely affected Talukas and Union Councils, which will be prioritized on the basis of damage assessment made by the Sindh Government for livelihood assistance.

The agreement was signed by Asghar Qanasro, on behalf of SFERP, Ghulam Mustafa Jamro, RGM, signed on behalf of NRSP and Dittal Kalhoro signed on behalf of SRSO.