ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Sikh for Justice (SFJ) General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has commemded China for including Arunachal Pradesh in its latest version of the standard map published on August 28.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in a statement, said that China's action was well-founded, as "the Union of India is occupying Arunachal Pradesh, Kashmir, and Punjab (Khalistan), which rightfully belong elsewhere".

Notably, China introduced its new "official map" on Monday, encompassing Arunachal Pradesh, the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan, and the contentious South China Sea.

Pannun added, "The G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 will serve as an appropriate platform for China to announce the annexation of Arunachal Pradesh and endorse the Khalistan Referendum." In June, the SFJ reached out to China, urging the annexation of Arunachal Pradesh and supporting a Khalistan Referendum for Sikh independence.

They perceive Punjab as being occupied by India and view Arunachal Pradesh as Chinese territory. The letter cites historical economic conflicts between India and China and calls for a parallel to India's 1975 annexation of Sikkim.

In India, Sikhs form a religious minority, constituting a small portion of the 1.4 billion population. However, within the Indian state of Punjab, they make up the religious majority, with Hinduism being the second most prevalent faith.

Established in 2007, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a United States-based organization that advocates for a distinct Sikh homeland known as "Khalistan" in Punjab. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a legal graduate from Panjab University and presently a practicing attorney in the US, represents SFJ and serves as its legal consultant.