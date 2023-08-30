Open Menu

SFJ Applauds China's Inclusion Of Arunachal Pradesh In Its Map

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 08:33 PM

SFJ applauds China's inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in its map

Sikh for Justice (SFJ) General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has commemded China for including Arunachal Pradesh in its latest version of the standard map published on August 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Sikh for Justice (SFJ) General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has commemded China for including Arunachal Pradesh in its latest version of the standard map published on August 28.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in a statement, said that China's action was well-founded, as "the Union of India is occupying Arunachal Pradesh, Kashmir, and Punjab (Khalistan), which rightfully belong elsewhere".

Notably, China introduced its new "official map" on Monday, encompassing Arunachal Pradesh, the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan, and the contentious South China Sea.

Pannun added, "The G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 will serve as an appropriate platform for China to announce the annexation of Arunachal Pradesh and endorse the Khalistan Referendum." In June, the SFJ reached out to China, urging the annexation of Arunachal Pradesh and supporting a Khalistan Referendum for Sikh independence.

They perceive Punjab as being occupied by India and view Arunachal Pradesh as Chinese territory. The letter cites historical economic conflicts between India and China and calls for a parallel to India's 1975 annexation of Sikkim.

In India, Sikhs form a religious minority, constituting a small portion of the 1.4 billion population. However, within the Indian state of Punjab, they make up the religious majority, with Hinduism being the second most prevalent faith.

Established in 2007, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a United States-based organization that advocates for a distinct Sikh homeland known as "Khalistan" in Punjab. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a legal graduate from Panjab University and presently a practicing attorney in the US, represents SFJ and serves as its legal consultant.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Punjab Minority China New Delhi Independence June August September From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sar ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sari Al Mazrouei

6 minutes ago
 UAE highlights vital role culture can play in acce ..

UAE highlights vital role culture can play in accelerating climate action

7 minutes ago
 PTI's Ehsan Gul joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (I ..

PTI's Ehsan Gul joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP)

3 minutes ago
 RWMC distributes pamphlets about smog in imperial ..

RWMC distributes pamphlets about smog in imperial market area

3 minutes ago
 Couple's test essential for controlling Thalassemi ..

Couple's test essential for controlling Thalassemia; Dr Jamal Nasir

3 minutes ago
 Provincial Ombudsman calls on Governor, presents a ..

Provincial Ombudsman calls on Governor, presents annual report of 2022

3 minutes ago
DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities

DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities

3 minutes ago
 Sindhi rolls out anti drug awareness campaign in e ..

Sindhi rolls out anti drug awareness campaign in educational institutions

3 minutes ago
 Foundation stone laid for renovation,upgradation o ..

Foundation stone laid for renovation,upgradation of ASH: Mayor

16 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes various structures in illegal housi ..

LDA demolishes various structures in illegal housing schemes

3 minutes ago
 Two cricketers of victorious squad reaches Peshawa ..

Two cricketers of victorious squad reaches Peshawar, warmly received

3 minutes ago
 SMIU to celebrate 139th Foundation Day of SMI on S ..

SMIU to celebrate 139th Foundation Day of SMI on Sept 01

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business