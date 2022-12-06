SG of Arab League Welcomes Signing of Framework Political Agreement in Sudan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, welcomed the signing of the framework political agreement in Sudan as a step towards achieving the desired national reconciliation, stressing the full commitment of the Arab League to support all national efforts that achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people towards stability and establish the values of a modern and rational state.

In a statement issued today, Aboul Gheit said that this agreement is an important achievement towards the political and economic stability, calling on the international community to provide the necessary support to Sudan