Open Menu

Shabar Zaidi For Automation Of FBR To Improve Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Shabar Zaidi for automation of FBR to improve economy

Former Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabar Zaidi on Saturday stressed the need for FBR automation to improve economy of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Former Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Shabar Zaidi on Saturday stressed the need for FBR automation to improve economy of the country.

He expressed these views in a session on offshore assets of Pakistani citizens organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA).

Shabar Zaidi said that the world was working through automation. He advised that FBR should be automated to put things right.

Chairperson PIIA Masooma Hasan presided over the session. Renowned businessman Zafar Shafiq also spoke on the occasion. Questions were also put up in the session.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World FBR

Recent Stories

Commissioner distributes shields among waste worke ..

Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers

53 seconds ago
 Clashes erupt as far-right AfD states aim to gover ..

Clashes erupt as far-right AfD states aim to govern Germany

55 seconds ago
 RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary wor ..

RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers

12 minutes ago
 Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram

Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram

12 minutes ago
 DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City

DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City

12 minutes ago
 Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters

Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters

12 minutes ago
Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PP ..

Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PPC

12 minutes ago
 Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix

Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix

9 minutes ago
 Cheers and prayers in India as T20 World Cup crick ..

Cheers and prayers in India as T20 World Cup cricket final begins

9 minutes ago
 4,150-kg spurious spices seized, three arrested

4,150-kg spurious spices seized, three arrested

9 minutes ago
 CDA's one-window operation to remain open on weeke ..

CDA's one-window operation to remain open on weekends

19 minutes ago
 Bagnaia turns the heat up on MotoGP leader Martin

Bagnaia turns the heat up on MotoGP leader Martin

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business