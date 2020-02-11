UrduPoint.com
Shabbar Zaidi Denies Reports Of Resignation As FBR Chairman

ISLAMBABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Shabbar Zaidi has refuted speculation that he has resigned as the chairman of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR).Mr Zaidi, while responding to the matter immediately on Tuesday, affirmed that he has been unable to perform his duties due to illness.The FBR's chairman has gone on indefinite leave on medical grounds.Earlier, Mr Zaidi resumed his office on Jan 21 after a two-week leave for health reasons.

In his absence, the member administration, a BS-22 officer of Inland Revenue Service, took over as acting chairman of the FBR.On the other hand, the FBR has missed revised revenue collection target for the first half year of the current fiscal year FY20 by a wide margin of Rs287 billion against the target of Rs2.

367 trillion despite several measures and double-digit consumer inflation.Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) technical team has been holding policy-level talks with Pakistan while specifically considering the performance of FBR's revenue collection.

Zaidi is a chartered accountant who has been serving as the 26th chairman of the FBR. Previously, he served as a provincial minister of Sindh during the 2013 caretaker setup. He was the territory partner of PwC Pakistan.He is a fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and also served as president of the Institute from 2005 till 2006.

He had also been working with A. F. Ferguson & Co., a member firm of PwC since 1969.

