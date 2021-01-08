Shabbir Mansha Chhurra appointed Convener FPCCI Customs Committee

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has appointed senior businessman Shabbir Mansha Chhurra as a Convener of FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Customs for the year 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has appointed senior businessman Shabbir Mansha Chhurra as a Convener of FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Customs for the year 2021.

The committee will have nine members. This was second time that Mr. Chhurra has been picked for this important post, said statement issued by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry here on Friday.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo advised that the committee should hold at least one meeting in three months.

He hoped that Shabbir Mansha Chhurra by using his vast experience and excellent family business background would be playing an important role for the resolution of the problems facing the business community especially related the Customs.

FPCCI was the apex trade body representing the entire trade and industry of the country.

Shabbir Mansha Chhurra was the founding Chairman of Pakistan Artificial Leather Importers and Merchants Association, and son of former vice president FPCCI late Mansha Chhurra. He was an expert in handling the matters relating to Federal board of Revenue including the Customs.