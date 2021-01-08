UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shabbir Mansha Chhurra Appointed Convener FPCCI Customs Committee

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:28 PM

Shabbir Mansha Chhurra appointed Convener FPCCI Customs Committee

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has appointed senior businessman Shabbir Mansha Chhurra as a Convener of FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Customs for the year 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has appointed senior businessman Shabbir Mansha Chhurra as a Convener of FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Customs for the year 2021.

The committee will have nine members. This was second time that Mr. Chhurra has been picked for this important post, said statement issued by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry here on Friday.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo advised that the committee should hold at least one meeting in three months.

He hoped that Shabbir Mansha Chhurra by using his vast experience and excellent family business background would be playing an important role for the resolution of the problems facing the business community especially related the Customs.

FPCCI was the apex trade body representing the entire trade and industry of the country.

Shabbir Mansha Chhurra was the founding Chairman of Pakistan Artificial Leather Importers and Merchants Association, and son of former vice president FPCCI late Mansha Chhurra. He was an expert in handling the matters relating to Federal board of Revenue including the Customs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Business Chambers Of Commerce FBR Post Family Industry

Recent Stories

21 migrants rescued off northern Morocco

57 seconds ago

Two projects of electricity supply inaugurated

59 seconds ago

Sweden passes pandemic law for broader shutdown po ..

1 minute ago

Another 3 Japanese Prefectures to Ask Gov't to Dec ..

1 minute ago

China to work with Pakistan, other neighbors to bu ..

5 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.