Shafay Meets World Trade Developers Delegation
Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here Saturday held a meeting with a delegation from Canada-based company World Trade Developers.
The delegation was led by the Chairman of the group, Rana Muhammad Tanveer. The meeting focused the upcoming World Trade Fair to be held in Canada in July next year.
The delegation head extended an invitation to the Provincial Minister to participate in the World Trade Fair, which will host 6,000 businessmen and companies from across the globe. The event aims to foster networking, business matchmaking and B2B meetings between participants.
Provincial Minister appreciated the initiative, stating that organizing such a fair in Canada is a commendable step that will enhance business activities.
He emphasized the need for practical measures to strengthen trade cooperation between Pakistan and Canada.
The Minister highlighted that the government prioritizes the promotion of sectors like solar energy, electric vehicles, modern agriculture, and livestock. He noted that Canadian advanced technology could significantly contribute to the development of various sectors in Punjab. He also stressed the importance of increasing people-to-people connections to enhance trade cooperation. The minister confirmed Punjab’s participation in the World Trade Fair in Canada next year.
The delegation included Sajid Malik, Malik Manzoor Hussain and Rao Amjad Iqbal. Dr. Imran Hashmi, Director of the Punjab board of Investment, along with other relevant officials, also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices decrease by 300 per tola2 minutes ago
-
Minister takes notice of farmers' complaints2 hours ago
-
Minister takes notice of farmers' complaints3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 20248 hours ago
-
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike17 hours ago
-
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal reviews 'New Pakist ..17 hours ago
-
Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China company17 hours ago
-
Pakistan's medical & surgical instrument exports to China surge in 202418 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb expresses commitment for creating condu ..18 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs 1000 per tola20 hours ago
-
Balochistan can be a global business gateway, Says Commerce Minister21 hours ago