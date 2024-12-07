Open Menu

Shafay Meets World Trade Developers Delegation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Shafay meets world trade developers delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here Saturday held a meeting with a delegation from Canada-based company World Trade Developers.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of the group, Rana Muhammad Tanveer. The meeting focused the upcoming World Trade Fair to be held in Canada in July next year.

The delegation head extended an invitation to the Provincial Minister to participate in the World Trade Fair, which will host 6,000 businessmen and companies from across the globe. The event aims to foster networking, business matchmaking and B2B meetings between participants.

Provincial Minister appreciated the initiative, stating that organizing such a fair in Canada is a commendable step that will enhance business activities.

He emphasized the need for practical measures to strengthen trade cooperation between Pakistan and Canada.

The Minister highlighted that the government prioritizes the promotion of sectors like solar energy, electric vehicles, modern agriculture, and livestock. He noted that Canadian advanced technology could significantly contribute to the development of various sectors in Punjab. He also stressed the importance of increasing people-to-people connections to enhance trade cooperation. The minister confirmed Punjab’s participation in the World Trade Fair in Canada next year.

The delegation included Sajid Malik, Malik Manzoor Hussain and Rao Amjad Iqbal. Dr. Imran Hashmi, Director of the Punjab board of Investment, along with other relevant officials, also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Business Punjab Canada Agriculture Company Vehicles July Commerce Event From Government

Recent Stories

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

25 minutes ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

55 minutes ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 hour ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

17 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

17 hours ago
 France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

17 hours ago
 Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

17 hours ago
 Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data ..

Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business