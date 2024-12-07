Shafay meets world trade developers delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here Saturday held a meeting with a delegation from Canada-based company World Trade Developers.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of the group, Rana Muhammad Tanveer. The meeting focused the upcoming World Trade Fair to be held in Canada in July next year.

The delegation head extended an invitation to the Provincial Minister to participate in the World Trade Fair, which will host 6,000 businessmen and companies from across the globe. The event aims to foster networking, business matchmaking and B2B meetings between participants.

Provincial Minister appreciated the initiative, stating that organizing such a fair in Canada is a commendable step that will enhance business activities.

He emphasized the need for practical measures to strengthen trade cooperation between Pakistan and Canada.

The Minister highlighted that the government prioritizes the promotion of sectors like solar energy, electric vehicles, modern agriculture, and livestock. He noted that Canadian advanced technology could significantly contribute to the development of various sectors in Punjab. He also stressed the importance of increasing people-to-people connections to enhance trade cooperation. The minister confirmed Punjab’s participation in the World Trade Fair in Canada next year.

The delegation included Sajid Malik, Malik Manzoor Hussain and Rao Amjad Iqbal. Dr. Imran Hashmi, Director of the Punjab board of Investment, along with other relevant officials, also attended the meeting.