Shafay Reviews CM's Youth Skill Development Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing development schemes and various features of CM Youth Skills Development Programme here at TEVTA Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting decided that no new institution would be set up without improving the existing institutions. The provincial minister said that TEVTA’s (Technical education and Vocational Training Authority) institutions and laboratories would be aligned with global requirements. He added that laboratories should be upgraded with the cooperation of universities like UMT (University of Management and Technology), while biometric attendance of students and staff should also be arranged in TEVTA institutes, besides paying special attention towards the future of microchip manufacturing.

Language courses including Arabic, German, Korean, Japanese and Spanish should be started in TEVTA institutes and the curriculum should be prepared according to the requirements of global market, he added.

He also directed to improve TEVTA's website.

Provincial Industry and Commerce Secretary Ehsan Bhutta, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Qurata Al Ain, Senior DG Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Senior Economic Advisor Javed Iqbal and officers concerned attended the meeting.

