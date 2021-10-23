UrduPoint.com

Shafqat Chairs Institute Of Fashion And Design Senate Meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training/ Pro-Chancellor Shafqat Mahmood visited Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) and chaired the 11th meeting of its senate as its deputy chairperson, here on Saturday.

The meeting discussed various matters pertaining to academic, financial and administrative affairs, regularisation of employees, benefits/ scheme for employees and international memberships.

The meeting also approved the PIFD annual budget 2021-22.

Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqi, PIFD Vice Chancellor Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Gohar Ejaz, Ahmed Farooq Bazai, VC BUITMS, Mian Kashif Ishfaq, GCU Lahore VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and other dignitaries/ members of the PIFD senate were also present.

Earlier, the vice chancellor welcomed the newly appointed members of the PIFD senate.

