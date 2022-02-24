UrduPoint.com

Shah Bahar Appointed Deputy Commissioner-IR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 03:51 PM

Shah Bahar appointed Deputy Commissioner-IR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Shah Bihar, a BS-18 officer of Inland Revenue (IR) Services, as Deputy Commissioner-IR, Large Tax Peers Office, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Shah Bihar, a BS-18 officer of Inland Revenue (IR) Services, as Deputy Commissioner-IR, Large Tax Peers Office, Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Thursday, he has resigned from the post of Second Secretary (BDT-IT-II), FBR Headquarters, and has taken over the post.

The FBR also informed that Muhammad Hasnain Shamim, BS-18 Officer, IR Services, has taken over the charge of Post Deputy Commissioner-IR, Office of the Chief Taxpayer, Lahore.

Jawahar Ali Shah, BS-18 Officer, IR Services has taken over the charge of Post Additional Commissioner (OPS) Regional Tax Office, Peshawar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar FBR Post From

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka says current shortage of fuel to be reso ..

Sri Lanka says current shortage of fuel to be resolved soon

2 minutes ago
 PMLN, PPP seem 'terrified' by PM's visit to Russia ..

PMLN, PPP seem 'terrified' by PM's visit to Russia: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago
 Farrukh appreciates court verdict for death senten ..

Farrukh appreciates court verdict for death sentence to Noor Mukadam primary sus ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) increased ..

Pakistan Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) increased by 8.8% in Q4 2021

3 minutes ago
 Engines giant Rolls-Royce back in profit, seeks CE ..

Engines giant Rolls-Royce back in profit, seeks CEO

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>