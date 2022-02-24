Shah Bahar appointed Deputy Commissioner-IR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Shah Bihar, a BS-18 officer of Inland Revenue (IR) Services, as Deputy Commissioner-IR, Large Tax Peers Office, Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Thursday, he has resigned from the post of Second Secretary (BDT-IT-II), FBR Headquarters, and has taken over the post.

The FBR also informed that Muhammad Hasnain Shamim, BS-18 Officer, IR Services, has taken over the charge of Post Deputy Commissioner-IR, Office of the Chief Taxpayer, Lahore.

Jawahar Ali Shah, BS-18 Officer, IR Services has taken over the charge of Post Additional Commissioner (OPS) Regional Tax Office, Peshawar.