Shahid Imran Hails Reduction In Electricity Tariffs To Boost Industrial Sector
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry regional committee on food Shahid Imran on Friday hailed reduction in electricity tariffs, a landmark decision is poised to invigorate Pakistan’s industrial sector and enhance the ease of doing business.
In a statement issued here, he said that effective immediately, this policy aims to alleviate the financial burden on industries by curtailing production costs, thereby boosting competitiveness in domestic and global markets.
He said the move will benefit key sectors of manufacturing, SMEs, and export-oriented industries, which have long grappled with high operational expenses.
By lowering energy costs, businesses can reallocate resources toward innovation, expansion, and workforce development, potentially stimulating job creation and economic growth, he added.
“This reduction underscores government commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and positioning Pakistan as an attractive investment destination. It is a pivotal step in our broader agenda to drive sustainable economic progress.” he added.
