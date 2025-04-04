Open Menu

Shahid Imran Hails Reduction In Electricity Tariffs To Boost Industrial Sector

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Shahid Imran hails reduction in electricity tariffs to boost industrial sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry regional committee on food Shahid Imran on Friday hailed reduction in electricity tariffs, a landmark decision is poised to invigorate Pakistan’s industrial sector and enhance the ease of doing business.

In a statement issued here, he said that effective immediately, this policy aims to alleviate the financial burden on industries by curtailing production costs, thereby boosting competitiveness in domestic and global markets.

He said the move will benefit key sectors of manufacturing, SMEs, and export-oriented industries, which have long grappled with high operational expenses.

By lowering energy costs, businesses can reallocate resources toward innovation, expansion, and workforce development, potentially stimulating job creation and economic growth, he added.

“This reduction underscores government commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and positioning Pakistan as an attractive investment destination. It is a pivotal step in our broader agenda to drive sustainable economic progress.” he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing ..

SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by ..

Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..

21 minutes ago
 Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumul ..

Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..

36 minutes ago
 Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

2 hours ago
 Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

2 hours ago
 PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at ..

PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..

2 hours ago
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publ ..

Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

4 hours ago
 WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network ..

WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..

4 hours ago
 Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contem ..

Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..

4 hours ago
 School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th ..

School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business